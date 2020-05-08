x
'Ren & Stimpy' show revived by Comedy Central

Another hit animated series from the 1990s is getting a reboot.

Nearly 30 years after they first debuted on Nickelodeon, Ren and Stimpy are making a comeback. 

ViacomCBS announced Wednesday that it has given the green light for a re-imagined version of "The Ren & Stimpy Show" to air on Comedy Central. 

Nickelodeon launched the original Ren & Stimpy alongside Rugrats and Doug in 1991. The series ran on Nickelodeon and MTV from 1991-1996. 

ViacomCBS is the owner of both Nickelodeon and Comedy Central. Few details about the re-imagined show have been released, but the company said a new creative team will helm the project. A premiere date for the new show has not been announced. 

Comedy Central recently announced it was also launching a new version of "Beavis and Butt-Head" and had ordered two new seasons of the hit animated show. The network's plans to ramp up its slate of animate shows also includes the "Daria" spinoff, "Jodie." 

RELATED: Beavis and Butt-Head are back, but 'reimagined' for Generation Z

RELATED: 'PAW Patrol' not canceled: Nickelodeon clears record after White House claim

“I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group.”

The show's original creator, John Kricfalusi, will not be involved, according to Variety. The outlet was told by a source that Kricfalusi will have no creative input and receive no financial compensation. In 2018, Kricfalusi was the subject of a Buzzfeed investigation where he was accused of sexually abusing teenage girls.