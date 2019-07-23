A proposal by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to limit who can access food stamps could cut benefits to about 3 million people, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The changes to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) reportedly target households with savings and other assets, although it's not clear what the financial cutoff will be.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Acting Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps reportedly told reporters by telephone that the proposal seeks to end automatic eligibility for people who get federal and state assistance, according to the Post.

They claimed it would save the government $2.5 billion annually while also restricting the benefit from people who aren't in as much need as others.

Critics of the move say it will force working families, seniors and people with disabilities to use more of their savings, or cause them to cut back their work hours to remain qualified.

A family of four must earn less than $32,640 per year to qualify for SNAP, the Post reports.

The USDA reportedly said the plan seeks to close a loophole discovered by a wealthy man from Minnesota who applied and was granted food stamps.

