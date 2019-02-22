R& B singer R. Kelly has been charged in Cook County, Illinois, with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse Friday, according to a report published by the Chicago Sun Times.

The charges come days after attorney Michael Avenatti said he gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence that he alleged shows R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

The Chicago Sun Times cited court records and said Kelly's first court date is listed as March 8.

Kelly and his attorney have for years denied allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

Minutes before the report was published, Avenatti tweeted "It's over," then followed up with another tweet saying that after "25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R. Kelly has arrived."

The Sun-Times reported that sources say prosecutors were appearing before a judge Friday afternoon to approve an arrest warrant for the R&B superstar.