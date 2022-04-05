Richard Roat, who had roles in 'Golden Girls' and 'Friends,' dies at 89

The veteran actor had more than 130 acting roles on television, movies and on Broadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Actor Richard Roat, whose career spanned decades and included appearances on many iconic shows including "Golden Girls" and "Friends," has died. He was 89.

The seasoned actor passed away suddenly in California on Aug. 5, according to his obituary in the Los Angeles Times. Roat's wife also confirmed his passing to Variety.

Roat was featured in more than 135 acting roles ranging from television, film and Broadway during the nearly five-decades of his Hollywood career. During an episode of "The Golden Girls," he played Betty White's boyfriend.

The 89-year-old actor landed his first recurring role in the NBC soap opera "The Doctors" in 1962. After that, he had roles in "Friends" as Burt, a college professor who caught Ross for dating a student, and other shows including "Hill Street Blues."

In "Seinfeld," Roat appeared as a doctor who labeled Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character Elaine as a "difficult patient."

He appeared in "just about every TV show going back to 'Car 54 Where Are You?'" his obituary shared.

Roat didn't shy away from the theater, having performed on Broadway, The Public Theatre in Central Park, The Huntington Hartford Theatre in Los Angeles and the Pasadena Playhouse.

He was considered a "true Renaissance Man," according to his obituary. Aside from the arts, he was a fan of sports and most importantly the Lakers and the Angels.

"Richard loved sports and would have been ecstatic that the Angels won on the Friday night he passed," the obituary read.

Richard Roat Dies: Actor In ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Friends’, ‘Dallas’ & Dozens Of Other Shows Was 89 https://t.co/vAK0im0Lsj — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 31, 2022

Aside from his acting career, Roat established a practice as an entertainment tax preparer for over 50 years.

Roat was born in Hartford, Connecticut on July 3, 1933 and recently celebrated 40 years of marriage with his wife Kathy, whom was considered his "his true soulmate."