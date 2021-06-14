Massive fire raging at chemical plant in Rockton, Illinois

Aerial images from the Chemtool plant in Rockton, Illinois showed flames and huge plumes of smoke towering into the air as a fire engulfed the facility.

WASHINGTON — An explosion at a chemical plant in northern Illinois sent heavy black smoke towering into the sky and flames raged throughout the facility.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the fire around near Rockton, northwest of Chicago, at Chemtool Inc., a company that manufactures lubricants, grease products and other fluids.

Live video from the scene showed heavy black smoke billowing out of the structures that make up the chemical plant, and a mandatory evacuation notice was issued was issued by the Rockton Fire and Police Departments, local media reported.

Aerial video from WGN TV captured the moment there was a massive explosion as fire crews worked to control the blaze.

The chemical plant has had no compliance violations within the last three years, according to the U.S. EPA database.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Rockton is located in Winnebago County, near the Wisconsin border, about 95 miles northwest of Chicago.

The mandatory evacuation order notice affects all residents and businesses in a one mile radius of the scene at 1165 Prairie Hill Rd in Rockton, Illinois. Everyone in that area was ordered to go to Stephen Mack Middle school at 11810 Old River Rd. and ordered to avoid a one mile radius surrounding the chemical fire.