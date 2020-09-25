Ron Paul hospitalized after apparent medical emergency during live stream

Former Texas Rep. Ron Paul posted a photo of himself in the hospital, along with a message that he was 'doing fine' and thanked everyone for their concern.

Former Texas Rep. Ron Paul said Friday that he's "doing fine" after suffering what appeared to be a medical emergency during his YouTube live stream.

The 85-year-old was hospitalized for "precautionary" reasons after an incident during a live episode of "The Ron Paul Liberty Report."

Videos circulating on social media showed Ron Paul talking about federal stimulus money when his speech suddenly began to slur and then he stopped talking completely.

The live stream then cut to another participant.

Fox News reported that the former presidential candidate was hospitalized in Texas for "precautionary reasons" and was "lucid and optimistic."

His official Facebook page later shared a photo of the former congressman smiling and giving a thumbs up while in a hospital bed.

"Message from Ron Paul: 'I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern,'" the post stated.

Paul's son, Rand Paul, is a U.S. senator representing Kentucky. "Thank God, Dad is doing well. Thank you for all your prayers," Rand Paul tweeted.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted that he and his wife are lifting Ron Paul and Rand Paul up in prayer.