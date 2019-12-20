An onstage moment from Thursday night's Democratic debate has sparked a Twitter back-and-forth between President Donald Trump's former spokeswoman and Joe Biden.

The former vice president imitated a stutter as he related a tale of how he connects with people as he campaigns, including a child who may have had a speech impediment.

Afterward, former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders seemed to imitate a stutter as she tweeted, "I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate."

Sanders followed up with a tweet saying she wasn't making fun of anyone but "pointing out I can’t follow much of anything Biden is talking about."

Biden suffered from a stutter as a child. After the debate, he tweeted in response, "I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter" and encouraged "empathy" to understand those who have experienced the same.

Sanders eventually deleted her initial tweet and the follow-up. She then apologized in a new tweet and said she didn't know about Biden's stutter and how he mentors kids who have experienced the same thing.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

AP

"I actually didn't know that about you and that is commendable. I apologize and should have made my point respectfully," Sanders wrote.

Shortly after, Biden then sent out a screenshot of the initial tweet as part of a request for campaign donations.