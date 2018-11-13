A new royal family portrait has been released by Buckingham Palace – and it's giving royal watchers a rare look at baby Prince Louis!

The photo was released in celebration of Prince Charles' 70th birthday, which is Wednesday.

In the photo, Charles sits alongside Duchess Camilla, with Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan gathered around them.

George, who appears to have had a growth spurt in recent weeks, sits on his grandfather Charles' lap while Charlotte sits next to Camilla. Young Louis is held in Kate's arms.

Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday.



The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/A2LTJDTdvE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

In a second photo, the family poses in the same spot with more candid expressions.

George, 5, has a big smile on his face, Camilla appears to point at the photographer and Meghan is doubled over in laughter.

The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden at Clarence House in London on Sept. 5.

In a press release, Jackson said he was "delighted" to have been asked to take the portraits for the important birthday milestone.

The Prince of Wales with his family in the garden of Clarence House.



The photo was taken by @ChrisJack_Getty to mark The Prince’s 70th birthday. pic.twitter.com/L7mnUY6nD7 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

"It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon in the gardens of Clarence House," he added.

