WASHINGTON — The Senate has voted to advance a $1.4 trillion government spending package in a last, bipartisan burst of legislating before the holidays.
The legislation gives President Donald Trump a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence and gives Democrats long-sought domestic spending increases and a repeal of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health insurance plans.
The first bill in the two-bill package, covering domestic programs, passed easily Thursday by a 71-23 vote.
The package boosts spending for the military, scraps key taxes to fund the Affordable Care Act and raises the age to buy tobacco to 21, according to CNBC.
ABC News reported that Democrats also got $425 million for states to upgrade election systems and boosted the U.S. Census budget $1.4 billion above Trump's request.
A vote on a Pentagon and homeland security measure is to come later in the day. The compromise bill would forestall a government shutdown this weekend.