Senators announce outline of gun violence agreement

The framework for the bipartisan gun deal includes measured curbs on obtaining firearms, along with aid for mental health and schools.

WASHINGTON — Senate bargainers announced a bipartisan framework Sunday responding to last month’s mass shootings, a modest breakthrough offering measured gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.

The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, if the accord leads to the enactment of legislation, it would signal a turn from years of gun massacres that have yielded little but stalemate in Congress.

Leaders hope to push any agreement into law quickly — they hope this month — before the political momentum fades that has been stirred by the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

The emerging package is focused around a grant program to encourage states to establish "red flag" laws, extra scrutiny in federal criminal background checks for gun buyers under 21 and significant new mental health and school security investments, according to Politico.

The Washington Post reported that the deal does not include raising the minimum age to buy semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21, which has been publicly supported by President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and a handful of Republicans.

Shortly after the announcement, Biden called for the House and Senate to pass the legislation quickly.

"Obviously, it does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades," Biden said in a statement. "Each day that passes, more children are killed in this country: the sooner it comes to my desk, the sooner I can sign it, and the sooner we can use these measures to save lives."

Sources stressed to CNN that the agreement is on the general framework and the legislative text still needs to be written.

The announcement comes one day after thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act.