Pop singer Pink says she will donate $500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. Pink tweeted that she's "totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires."

The recording artist said she is donating $500,000 "directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

Singer Selena Gomez also pledged money to help fight the fires in Australia tweeting Saturday, "Absolutely devastated...I'm making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same..."

The death toll in the wildfires was reportedly up to at least 23 people by Saturday afternoon, and the fires are expected to be particularly strong through the weekend.