Slack reporting issues on first Monday of 2021

As many people return to work after the holidays, the chat application SLACK says some customers are having trouble loading messages or connecting.

WASHINGTON — Slack, the business communication platform, confirmed that some users were having issues loading channels and connecting to the program on Monday morning.

In a statement, the company said, "Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused."

Downdetector, which monitors the performance of websites and web-connected tools and machines, reported around 10:20 a.m. ET there were over 11,000 reports of outages on the program across the country, but primarily in Boston, New York City and Chicago.

There wasn't any information immediately available from Slack explaining what was causing the outage.