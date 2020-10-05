Legendary soul R&B singer Betty Wright has died at the age of 66 after battling cancer, according to multiple media reports.

According to Billboard, Wright died from cancer at her home in Miami.

The Grammy Award winner is best known for her hit songs "Where is the Love?," "No Pain, (No Gain)," "Girls Can't Do What the Guys Do" and "Clean Up Woman."

In 2016, Wright collaborated with DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean on the song "Holy Key."

Earlier this month, Chaka Khan wrote on Twitter that Wright was "now in need of all your prays."

"Calling all my #PrayWarriors," Khan tweeted. "My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays."

According to Billboard, Wright founded in her own record label in the 1980s and released the album Mother Wit, featuring the song "No Pain (No Gain)." She became the first woman to have a gold record on her own label.

Wright's career spanned five decades and she continued performing, writing and producing songs, according to Essence.

Just last month, she was featured in TV One's "Unsung" documentary series.

Wright earned six Grammy Award nominations and won best R&B song in 1975 for "Where is the Love."

The music world has also been mourning the loss of two other icons this weekend. On Saturday, R&B legend Little Richard died at the age of 87 and Andre Harrell, who discovered Sean 'Diddy' Combs, died at 59.

