SpartanNash donating $1 million in food, supplies to Ukraine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash announced Thursday that the company is donating $1 million in food and supplies, including hygiene products, canned meats, energy bars and water, to Ukrainians.

The SpartanNash military division will work with charity Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to refugees.

“This is a humanitarian disaster, and SpartanNash is uniquely positioned to support Ukrainians in addition to the American military heroes who are serving on the front lines of this crisis,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “As a People First company, we look for opportunities to provide aid to those in need whenever we can.”

SpartanNash delivers to 160 military commissaries and over 400 exchanges located in 39 states, as well as stations around the world. These distribution centers give military members a familiar shopping experience even while they're away from home.

In addition to the food and supplies donations, SpartanNash has donated $25,000 to Convoy of Hope to provide thousands of meals to those in need.

“In any crisis situation, rapid response is vital, and we are glad to partner with SpartanNash to leverage its expertise in global food logistics,” said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement for Convoy of Hope. “Getting close to a warzone and responding during a crisis is no simple task. We rely on our disaster response experts and local volunteers to deliver hope to the impacted communities.”

SpartanNash stopped the sale of Russian-made vodka in late February.

