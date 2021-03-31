Stimulus check timeline for VA beneficiaries still up in the air

Social Security recipients should expect their checks as soon as April 7, but Veterans Affairs beneficiaries may need to wait longer.

WASHINGTON — The IRS said it is still reviewing data received for Veterans Affairs benefit recipients and expects to have details soon on when they will receive their stimulus payments from the American Rescue Plan COVID relief bill.

That was part of Tuesday's announcement that Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries who don't normally file a tax return should expect their checks as soon as April 7.

The federal government began distributing the third round of economic impact payments in mid-March to millions of Americans. But a paperwork delay temporarily held up payments to Social Security, Supplemental Security Income and Railroad Retirement Board beneficiaries who did not file a 2019 or 2020 tax returns or did not use the tool made available on the IRS website for non-filers.

The government needed updated beneficiary information to begin distributing the latest round of payments. After receiving data from the Social Security Administration on Thursday, the IRS began reviewing, validating, and testing tens of millions of records to ensure eligibility and proper calculation of the payments.

If no additional issues arise, the IRS said it expects to complete that work and to begin processing these payments at the end of this week. Because the majority of the payments will be disbursed electronically, they would be received on April 7.

The IRS updates its Get My Payment tool for eligible individuals once their payment is processed. The agency notes that the tool on IRS.gov will not be updated until this coming weekend with information for federal beneficiaries expecting payments next week.