California police officer uses pencil, paper to help child with non-verbal autism

STOCKTON, Calif — A child with non-verbal autism was safely reunited with family after a California police officer was able to communicate by pencil and paper.

The Stockton Police Department published a picture on its Facebook page Monday, saying the officer answered the call for help when the child was found "scared and confused."

The officer was able to identify the child from a bus pass, and that's when he learned the boy had non-verbal autism.

Both were able to "speak" by passing a pencil and paper back and forth.

"Through this form of communication, the officer was able to locate a family member and the child was safely reunited with a relative," the department wrote.

SPD News: A Good Outcome This morning, a community member notified the police department there was a child near the... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Monday, September 14, 2020

