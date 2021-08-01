'Stranger Things' releases sneak peek ahead of Season 4

LOS ANGELES — There will not be new episodes of "Stranger Things" in 2021.
Netflix confirmed in a new trailer that Season 4 of the popular supernatural series will debut in 2022.
The new 30-second trailer released Friday features moments from the first three seasons of "Stranger Things" — which last had a new season in July 2019.
The trailer will also air during NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage, reported Deadline.
Netflix first announced a fourth season of "Stranger Things" was in the works in September 2019 with a teaser trailer that hinted at a new setting for Eleven and the gang.
The 2019 teaser mostly featured a slow reveal of the show's logo as the iconic theme song plays. At the very end, the logo flashes in and out, now appearing to be in the upside-down. "We're not in Hawkins anymore" then flashes across the screen.
The first full Season 4 trailer, which teased the return of David Harbour’s Hopper, was released in February 2020.
Production of "Stranger Things" was halted in 2020 when Netflix postponed all of its film and TV show productions due to the pandemic. Filming resumed in March 2021 in Georgia.
Keen-eyed visitors and residents of Jackson, Georgia, spotted town landmarks transformed into the fictional Hawkins, Indiana, including emergency vehicles and "Hawkins High School."
