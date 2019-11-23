NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The 136th edition of The Game between Harvard and Yale has been delayed at halftime after protesters took over the field.

Students from both schools occupied midfield after the Yale band had finished performing. Some held banners asking their colleges to act on climate change and Puerto Rican debt relief.

“Hey hey, ho ho, fossil fuels have got to go,” some protesters chanted.

After a few minutes, hundreds more people streamed onto the field. A public address announcement asked them to leave “as a courtesy to the players.”

“As a courtesy to both teams, the game must resume.”

Demonstrators stage a climate change protest at the Yale Bowl delaying the start of the second half of an NCAA college football game between Harvard and Yale Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in in New Haven, Conn. (Arnold Gold/New Haven Register via AP)

Police were on standby, and according to those in attendance, some security has began forcefully removing those who've refused to leave.

Warning: The following clip contains explicit language.

With Yale hoping to clinch an Ivy League title, Harvard led 15-3 at halftime.

