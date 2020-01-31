An SUV breached two security check points heading toward the main entrance of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday morning and authorities shot at the vehicle, according to officials.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department said the Florida Highway Patrol was chasing the vehicle when it turned towards the main entrance.

After authorities shot at the vehicle, it raced off.

The Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was later located and two people are in custody.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were not at Mar-a-Lago at the time, but are scheduled to arrive there Friday evening and remain in Florida for the weekend.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.