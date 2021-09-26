x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

Swiss approve same-sex marriage by wide margin in referendum

Official results showed that the measure passed in a referendum on Sunday with 64.1% of votes.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 file photo, people take part in the Zurich Pride parade in Zurich, Switzerland, with the slogan "Dare. Marriage for all, now!" (Trau Dich. Ehe fuer alle. Jetzt!) for the rights of the LGBTIQ community. Swiss voters will wrap up a referendum on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, to decide whether to allow same-sex marriage in the rich Alpine country, with supporters hoping for a big step toward ending discrimination against gays and lesbians while opponents fear what they consider an erosion of traditional family values. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP, File)

GENEVA, Switzerland — Switzerland has voted by a wide margin to allow same-sex couples to marry, bringing the Alpine nation into line with many others in western Europe. 

Official results showed that the measure passed in a referendum on Sunday with 64.1% of votes.

It won a majority in all of Switzerland’s 26 cantons, or states.  

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 file photo, people take part in the Zurich Pride parade in Zurich, Switzerland, with the slogan "Dare. Marriage for all, now!" (Trau Dich. Ehe fuer alle. Jetzt!) for the rights of the LGBTIQ community. Swiss voters will wrap up a referendum on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, to decide whether to allow same-sex marriage in the rich Alpine country, with supporters hoping for a big step toward ending discrimination against gays and lesbians while opponents fear what they consider an erosion of traditional family values. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP, File)

Switzerland’s parliament and the governing Federal Council supported the “Marriage for All” measure. 

Switzerland has authorized same-sex civil partnerships since 2007.  

Most countries in Western Europe already recognize same-sex marriage, while most of those in Central and Eastern Europe don’t allow wedlock involving two men or two women.

Related Articles


RELATED VIDEO: One Good Thing: GVSU named best for LGBTQ students

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 