WASHINGTON — Target has announced it is temporarily closing more than 170 stores around the country, as protests heat up over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The Minneapolis-based company stated "We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal."
Floyd died earlier this week after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest. His death has led to protests and violent unrest across the country.
Two of Target's stores in Minnesota were the epicenters of looting during the first couple days of protests.
As of Saturday night, Target's website listed 70 store closures in Minnesota and 104 total closures in parts of other states including Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Oregon, New York, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado and California.
Target said its team members impacted by store closures will still be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures and they'll also be able to work at other locations.
As of Saturday evening, the below stores have been temporarily closed, according to Target's website.
Minnesota
- Alexandria
- Andover
- Apple Valley
- Apple Valley South
- Bemidji
- Blaine
- Bloomington
- Brainerd
- Brooklyn Park
- Buffalo
- Burnsville
- Cambridge
- Champlin
- Chanhassen
- Chaska
- Coon Rapids
- Coon Rapids Northtown
- Cottage Grove
- Crystal
- Duluth
- Eagan
- East St. Paul
- Eden Prairie
- Edina
- Forest Lake
- Fridley
- Grand Rapids
- Hutchinson
- Inver Grove Heights
- Lakeville
- Lino Lakes
- Mankato
- Maple Grove North
- Medina
- Minneapolis Dinkytown
- Minneapolis Lake Street*
- Minneapolis Northeast*
- Minneapolis Nicollet Mall
- Minneapolis Uptown*
- Minnetonka
- Monticello
- North St. Paul
- Northfield
- Oakdale
- Otsego
- Owatonna
- Plymouth
- Red Wing
- Richfield
- Ridgedale
- Rochester
- Rochester South
- Roseville
- Savage
- Shakopee
- Shoreview
- St. Cloud
- St. Cloud East
- St. Louis Park
- St. Louis Park Knollwood
- St. Paul Highland Park
- St. Paul Midway
- Stillwater
- Vadnais Heights
- Virginia
- Waconia
- West St. Paul
- Willmar
- Winona
- Woodbury
- Woodbury East
Other states
- 17th Street Store Santa Ana, CA
- Alameda, CA
- Azusa, CA
- Baldwin Park, CA
- Bayfair San Leandro, CA
- Bellflower Long Beach, CA
- Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA
- Bixby Long Beach, CA
- Central Berkley, CA
- Central San Francisco, CA
- College Park San Jose, CA
- Colma, CA
- Commerce, CA
- East Orange, CA
- East Palo Alto, CA
- Fashion Island San Mateo, CA
- Folsom, CA
- Hawthorne, CA
- Koreatown Los Angeles, CA
- LA Central Los Angeles, CA
- Los Angeles, CA
- Madison Sacramento, CA
- Mountain View, CA
- North Hayward, CA
- NW Long Beach, CA
- NW Santa Ana, CA
- Oakland, CA*
- Oakland Emeryville, CA
- Pico Rivera, CA
- Pinole, CA
- Rancho Dom Compton, CA
- Redondo Beach, CA
- Redwood City, CA
- Richmond, CA
- Riverside Sacramento, CA
- Rosemead, CA
- San Pedro, CA
- Serramonte Daly City, CA
- SF Folsom and 13th St San Francisco, CA
- South Gate, CA
- South San Francisco, CA
- Stockton, CA
- SW Sacramento, CA
- Tanforan San Bruno, CA
- University Ave Berkeley, CA
- Walnut Creek, CA
- West Hollywood, CA
- Westlake Daly City, CA
- Westwood Los Angeles, CA
- Aurora, CO
- Downtown Denver, CO*
- Stapleton Denver, CO
- West Aurora, CO
- Buckhead Atlanta, GA*
- Buckhead South Atlanta, GA*
- Hyde Park Chicago, IL
- McKinley Park Chicago, IL
- South Loop Chicago, IL
- State Street Chicago, IL
- Streeterville Chicago, IL
- Wilson Yard Chicago, IL
- West Loop Chicago, IL
- Flint, MI
- Brentwood, MO
- Bridgeton, MO
- Florissant, MO
- Hampton Village St. Louis, MO
- Springfield, MO
- Omaha, NE
- Bronx-Throggs Neck Bronx, NY
- Bronx Terminal Bronx, NY
- Brooklyn Junction Brooklyn, NY
- College Point, NY
- Elmont, NY
- Flushing, NY
- Gateway Brooklyn, NY
- Harlem New York, NY
- Hicksville, NY
- Mount Vernon, NY
- Queens Place Elmhurst, NY
- Riverdale Bronx, NY
- Clackamas, OR
- East Washington Street Portland, OR
- Eugene, OR
- Galleria Morrison Portland, OR
- NE Portland, OR
- NW Portland, OR
- Powell, Portland, OR
- Springfield, OR
- Northern Liberties Philadelphia, PA
- Phila-Art Museum Philadelphia, PA
- Phila-Washington Square W Philadelphia, PA
- Rittenhouse Square N. Philadelphia, PA
- North Austin, TX
- Cityplace Market Dallas, TX
- Love Field Dallas, TX
- Medallion Dallas, TX
- North Dallas, TX
- Northeast Skillman Dallas, TX
- Preston Center Dallas, TX
- Saltillo Austin, TX
- UT Campus Store Austin, TX
- West Milwaukee, WI
- Chase Milwaukee, WI