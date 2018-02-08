For shoppers in 10 states, this is the weekend to shop for the kids.

Millions of American families with children who are school- or college-bound will have the chance to save a few dollars as Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin hold sales tax holidays.

They're following on the heels of Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama which offered a tax break in July.

Three more states – Texas, Maryland and Connecticut – will have holidays later in August.

Massachusetts also is expected to give residents a tax break Aug. 11 to 12 after lawmakers approved the two-day tax holiday Wednesday. Gov. Charlie Baker still needs to sign off on it.

Residents in Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon don't need a sales tax holiday to help get ready for the new school year since those states don't have a state sales tax rate, according to data from the Sales Tax Institute.

In the 10 states holding a sales tax holiday this weekend, not every town and county will participate, nor will every item be tax-free. Here's USA TODAY's guide for shoppers trying to grab the best deals.

Tax holidays

Arkansas

Dates: Saturday and Sunday

State tax rate: 6.5 percent

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear, less than $100

Select school supplies, school art supplies and instructional materials, no limit

Clothing accessory or equipment, less than $50

Exclusions: Sewing equipment and accessories, belt buckles, protective equipment and sports equipment

Full list:www.dfa.arkansas.gov

Florida

Dates: Friday through Sunday

State tax rate: 6 percent

What’s tax-free:

Clothing, footwear and select accessories, up to $60

School supplies, up to $15

Exclusions: Technology is not included this year. Also school supplies and clothing sold in theme parks, entertainment complexes, public lodging establishments or airports.

Full list: www.floridarevenue.com/backtoschool

Iowa

Dates: Friday and Saturday

State tax rate: 6 percent

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear, up to $100

Exclusions: Clothing accessories, sports equipment and protective equipment.

Full list: https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday

Missouri

Dates: Friday through Sunday

State tax rate: 4.225 percent

What’s tax-free:

Clothing, up to $100

School supplies, not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software, up to $350

Personal computers, up to $1,500

Graphing calculators, up to $150

Exclusions: According to the state, not all cities, counties, and districts will participate.

Full list: https://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school

New Mexico

Dates: Friday through Sunday

State tax rate: 5.125 percent

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear, less than $100

Computers, up to $1,000

Computer-related items, up to $500

School supplies, less than $30

Exclusions: Sporting equipment, protective equipment and clothing accessories will be taxed.

Full list: www.tax.newmexico.gov/tax-holiday

Ohio

Dates: Friday through Sunday

State tax rate: 5.75 percent

What’s tax-free:

Clothing, up to $75

School supplies and instructional materials, up to $20

Exclusions: Items purchased for use in a trade or business, clothing accessories, sports equipment and protective equipment.

Full list: www.tax.ohio.gov

Oklahoma

Dates: Friday through Sunday

State tax rate: 4.5 percent

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear, less than $100

Exclusions: Accessories, special athletic or protective clothing and rentals.

Full list: www.ok.gov

South Carolina

Dates: Friday through Sunday

State tax rate: 6 percent

What’s tax-free:

Clothing, no limit

School supplies, no limit

Computers, no limit

Blankets, bed spreads, bed linens, towels, etc., no limit

Exclusions: Jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, furniture and layaway purchases.

Full list: https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend

Virginia

Dates: Friday through Sunday

State tax rate: 4.3 percent

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear, up to $100

School supplies, up to $20

Portable generators, up to $1,000

Gas-powered chainsaws, up to $350

Chainsaw accessories, up to $60

Other specified hurricane preparedness items, up to $60

Energy Star and WaterSense products, $2,500 or less per item

Exclusions: Clothing accessories, sports equipment and protective or recreational equipment.

Full list: https://tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday

Wisconsin

Dates: Wednesday through Sunday

State tax rate: 5 percent

What’s tax-free:

Clothing, up to $75

Computer for personal use, up to $750

School computer supplies, up to $250

School supplies, up to $75

Exclusions: Clothing accessories or equipment, protective equipment, school art supplies, school instructional materials and sport or recreational equipment.

Full list: https://www.revenue.wi.gov/Pages/Individuals/SalesTaxHoliday.aspx

Upcoming sales holidays

Texas

Dates: Aug. 10-12

State tax rate: 6.25 percent

What’s tax-free: Clothing, backpacks and school supplies, less than $100

Exclusions: Accessories, athletic equipment, protective equipment, computers, software and textbooks.

Full list: https://comptroller.texas.gov

Maryland

Dates: Aug. 12-18

State tax rate: 6 percent

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear, up to $100

up to $100 First $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase

Exclusions: Accessories, sports equipment, protective equipment and sewing materials.

Full list: http://taxes.marylandtaxes.gov

Connecticut

Dates: Aug. 19-25

State tax rate: 6.35 percent

What’s tax-free: Clothing and footwear, less than $100

Exclusions: Sports uniforms, safety apparel and clothing accessories.

