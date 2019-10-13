JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Each year, parents are told to check through their kids' candy after trick-or-treating: Add a sort of Nerds candy to the list.
Pennsylvania's Johnstown Police Department said it recently seized packages of some drug-laced Nerds Rope during a search warrant. They were edibles containing about 400mg of THC per each rope.
"During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children’s candy before allowing them to consume those treats," the department wrote on Facebook.
"Drug laced edibles are package [sic] like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy."
