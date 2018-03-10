History says Democrats are going to gain seats in the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections, but will they win enough to take control of the chamber?

Midterm elections typically don't go the way of the sitting president. Only three times since 1934 has the president's party gained seats in the House.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats. In midterm elections since 1934, the president's party has lost an average of 27 seats, so the law of averages is in the Dems’ favor.

Using data from six political tracking sites, these are the 10 most vulnerable seats for Republicans. Here's a brief look at each of them, in alphabetical order by state, including how the districts voted in the last three presidential elections. This list will be updated regularly as the tracking sites update their forecasts.

California 49th District

2016: Clinton +7.5%; 2012: Romney +6.5%; 2008: Obama: +1.0%

Trump endorsed Harkey, while Obama endorsed Levin, pitting the current and former president head-to-head.

Colorado 6th District

2016: Clinton +8.9%; 2012: Obama +5.1%; 2008: Obama: +8.7%

Keep an eye on this one. One independent political analyst suggested that odds are high that the party that wins this race will also be the party that wins the House. Coffman won this seat in 2008 and had one close call in the 2012 election. Crow is an attorney and a former Army Ranger.

Minnesota 3rd District

2016: Clinton +9.4%; 2012: Obama +0.8%; 2008: Obama: +3.6%

Paulsen is a five-term Congressman who hasn’t faced a close race in the general election since he entered office. Phillips has vowed he will be a listener and will be accessible to his constituents.

Iowa 1st District

2016: Trump +3.5%; 2012: Obama +13.7%; 2008: Obama: +18.1%

Blum won this district in 2016 by about 8 percent. Finkenauer has Obama’s endorsement. Libertarian Troy Hageman is also in this race.

New Jersey 2nd District

2016: Trump +4.6%; 2012: Obama +8.1%; 2008: Obama: +7.7%

A Libertarian and three independents will also be on the ballot, which could make a difference if the vote is tight.

Pennsylvania

A February ruling by the state supreme court required redrawing of the districts due to Republican gerrymandering. That means some of these districts, as they appear now, didn’t exist a few months ago. The numbers you see for the previous presidential elections, courtesy of Daily Kos, shows how the vote would have gone according to the congressional district lines to be used in the 2018 elections.

Pennsylvania 5th District

2016: Clinton +28.2%; 2012: Obama +27.7%; 2008: Obama +26.5%

This new district is made up of three former districts. The incumbents in two of those are not seeking re-election and the other is running in a different district.

Pennsylvania 6th District

2016: Clinton +9.3%; 2012: Obama +3.2%; 2008: Obama +12.3%

Republican incumbent Ryan Costello decided not to run after the court ruling to redraw this district.

Pennsylvania 7th District

2016: Clinton +1.1%; 2012: Obama +7.0%; 2008: Obama +14.5%

This is another new district made up of parts of three other districts. The original 7th district went to Trump, but it’s believed this new one would have gone to Clinton had it existed in 2016.

Pennsylvania 17th District

2016: Trump +2.6%; 2012: Romney +4.5%; 2008: McCain +1.9%

The newly redrawn 17th contains pieces of four previous districts. Rothfus currently represents the 12th District and has the endorsement of President Trump. Lamb won the 18th District seat in a special election in March.

Virginia 10th District

2016: Clinton +10.0%; 2012: Romney +1.1%; 2008: Obama-McCain tie

Comstock won this district easily in 2016, contrasting with Clinton's 10-point district win. Wexton received Obama's endorsement.

This list was created by compiling and comparing election forecasts from Cook Political Report, Sabato's Crystal Ball, Real Clear Politics, Inside Elections, Fivethirtyeight.com, and CNN. The Republican-held districts listed here were the ones most commonly tagged as “Tilt,” “Lean,” “Likely,” or "Solid/Safe" Democrat, or "toss up."

Information on how previous presidential candidates performed in these districts comes from Daily Kos.

Ballotpedia was also sourced for information on the districts and candidates. Additional information was collected from the Secretary of State offices of individual states.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA