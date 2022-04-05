'The Voice' and 'America's Got Talent' contestant Nolan Neal dead at 41

Neal was perhaps best known for a moving performance of his original song "Lost" on "America's Got Talent."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nolan Neal, who competed on NBC's "The Voice" and "America's Got Talent" has died at 41 years old.

Neal was found dead by his roommate Monday in his Nashville apartment, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. Police said a guitar pick with an apparent "powder residue" was found in the room, and noted the musician's reported struggles with substance abuse.

No official cause of death was released as of Tuesday, but Neal's cousin Dylan Seals told People that the musician "ultimately succumbed to his battle with substance abuse."

In 2020, Neal appeared on the 15th season of “America’s Got Talent,” auditioning with a song called "Lost," which he told the judges he wrote after right after getting treatment for substance abuse. He made it to the show's quarterfinals and sang another original song, "Send Me a Butterfly."

Neal also appeared on NBC's "The Voice" in 2016 and earned a spot on judge Adam Levine's team, though he was eventually eliminated from the competition.

Neal was open about his struggles with addiction. In a 2020 interview, the Tennessee-born musician told WBIR that he was still struggling with substance abuse when he competed on "The Voice" and did several stints in rehab.

'I kind of lost my way on 'The Voice' and continued drinking," Nolan said. "You can see it. I can see it."

"I found happiness by helping others in recovery," he said. "I found a way to be happy without the things I thought made me happy before."