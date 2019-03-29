Theo Chocolate is recalling 3-ounce Sea Salt 70 percent dark chocolate bars because they could contain milk that is not declared on the label, the company said in a statement. It could affect people with allergies or sensitivity to milk.

The affected product features lot code 3092529 with a best-by date of 1/2020. Both numbers can be found on the back of the bar’s packaging.

This is a nationwide recall. The company said the bars were sold from January 30 to March 11, 2019.

"We believe less than 150 incorrectly packaged bars were distributed, and we are working with distributors and retailers to secure them," Theo Chocolate CEO Etienne Patout said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily recalling the product for the awareness and safety of our customers."

This is the only Theo Chocolate product affected by this recall, the company said.

Consumers with questions can call the company at 866-800-2920 or email at Questions@TheoChocolate.com.