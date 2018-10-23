Usually when we think of icebergs, we don't imagine perfect geometric shapes.

But that's exactly what NASA captured in an image posted on Twitter of an iceberg in what appears to be the shape of a perfect rectangle.

The image was captured during a flight for Operation IceBridge, the largest airborne survey of Earth's polar ice.

It even has a name: A tabular iceberg, a type of iceberg both broad and flat.

"The iceberg's sharp angles and flat surface indicate that it probably recently calved from the ice shelf," according to a statement from NASA.

This image captured by NASA shows a tabular iceberg, which looks broad and flat.

NASA

The iceberg is believed to have broken off from the Larsen C ice shelf, where a giant iceberg the size of Delaware calved last year. The iceberg represents one trillion tons of ice.

NASA's IceBridge mission will use instruments to map Arctic and Antarctic regions annually. They conducted flights over Greenland between March and May, and will continue flying over Antarctica through November.

