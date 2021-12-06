Three more hostages freed in Haiti

12 hostages are still being held by the 400 Mawozo gang.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A religious group based in Ohio has announced that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while the other 12 remain held.

The statement Monday from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.”

“We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night,” said Christian Aid Ministries in a statement. “Please continue to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released. We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones. Thank you for your prayer support.”

Christian Aid Services did not provide additional details surrounding the release. They said they are not able to provide names.

On Oct. 16, 17 members of a missionary group were kidnapped. A total of 12 adults and five children, including an 8-month-old, were taken hostage.

It was announced in mid-November that two of the hostages had been freed.

