Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are 2020 TIME Person of the Year

TIME has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris as its 2020 Person of the Year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the four finalists TIME announced Thursday morning, was named a Guardian of the Year. Racial justice organizers and frontline health workers were also named Guardians of the Year.

President Donald Trump and the Movement for Racial Justice were named as finalists earlier Thursday.

Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan was named Businessperson of the Year. The virtual meeting platform has become essential during the coronavirus pandemic for workers and educators.

The magazine's editor-in-chief said this was the "hardest year" to narrow down to just four Person of the Year finalists.

"This is the hardest year that I've been involved in. So many massive stories all over the world...racial justice, the pandemic, presidential election, wildfires, a really, really challenging year to make this call," TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal explained.

TIME has selected a Person of the Year for the past 92 years. In 2019, climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Person of the Year, becoming the youngest person in history to receive the recognition.