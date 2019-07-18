President Donald Trump told White House reporters Thursday that he "was not happy" and disagreed with the crowd chants of "send her back" at his North Carolina rally.

When asked why he didn't do something to stop the chant while it was happening, the president said he thinks he did.

"I started speaking very quickly," Trump explained.

At the Wednesday campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump tore into four progressive freshman congresswomen who last weekend he tweeted should return to their native countries if they "hate America." Of the four, who strongly oppose many of Trump's policies, one is black, one is Hispanic and two are Muslim. All are American citizens, and three were born here.

As he recited a litany of complaints about Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who fled to the U.S. as a child with her family from violence-wracked Somalia, Trump's supporters chanted, "Send her back!"

RELATED: House derails move to impeach Trump for insults

RELATED: House condemns Trump 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters that such cries "have no place in our party and no place in this country."

But McCarthy, a staunch Trump ally, said the president's aversion to Omar is based on ideology, not race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, N.C., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

AP