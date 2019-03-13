President Donald Trump issued an emergency order Wednesday grounding Boeing 737 Max in the wake of the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday and the Lion Air accident in October that together killed 346 people.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau's announcement that the jets would not be allowed to fly into the country's airspace followed the lead of other countries that have banned flights of the planes pending safety assurances.

"This safety notice is effective immediately, and will remain in place until further notice," Garneau said in a statement.

The European Union, China, and Iraq and airlines such as Aeromexico also banned flights of the Boeing Max 8 and Max 9 pending safety assurances.

U.S. aviation officials have so far declined to follow suit.

