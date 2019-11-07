WASHINGTON — President Trump is on a Twitter tirade ahead of his White House "Social Media Summit" gathering of mostly conservative groups.

Trump is tweeting against social media companies, the press and his Democratic rivals, while calling himself "so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!"

Trump says a "big subject' of Thursday's summit "will be the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain" companies.

Google, Facebook and Twitter weren't invited to the event, their representatives have confirmed.

Trump also lashed out at the press, asserting that, "Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media" and predicting outlets "will quickly go out of business" when he leaves office. He asserted that "even Social Media would be driven out of business" if he loses in 2020.