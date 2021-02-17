Former Trump casino set for implosion Wednesday

The former president's former Atlantic City casino operated for 30 years before being closed in 2014.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The one-time Atlantic City casino once owned by former President Donald Trump is scheduled to come crashing down via implosion Wednesday morning. The demolition is set for 9:00 a.m. ET.

Opened in 1984, Trump’s former casino was closed in 2014 and has fallen into such a state of disrepair that demolition work began last year. The remainder of the structure was to have been dynamited on Jan. 29, but that date was pushed back.

Trump, then a real-estate developer, opened the casino in a prime spot at the center of Atlantic City’s Boardwalk where the Atlantic City Expressway deposited cars entering the resort. It was the site of many high-profile boxing matches, which Trump would regularly attend.

Trump cut most ties with Atlantic City in 2009 aside from a 10% fee for the use of his name on what were then three casinos in the city. That stake was extinguished when billionaire Carl Icahn took ownership of the company out of bankruptcy court in February 2016.

An auction house tried raising money for a youth charity by soliciting bids for the right to press the button that would blow up the building. It called off the effort after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Icahn. The billionaire's company said it considered the public “spectacle” to be a safety risk, with the possibility of flying debris injuring the person pressing the demolition button, or others gathered nearby.