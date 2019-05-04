President Donald Trump on Thursday responded to former First Lady Barbara Bush's criticism of him in her new memoir, saying, "Look what I did to her sons."

In the book "The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American," the late Mrs. Bush blamed Trump for causing her "angst" during the 2016 election - she called it a "heart attack" - and leading her to question whether she was still a Republican.

Trump accepted the criticism during an oval office interview with the Washington Times.

“I have heard that she was nasty to me, but she should be. Look what I did to her sons,” Trump reportedly said.

Barbara Bush's dislike of Trump spiked over the way he belittled her son, Jeb, when the New York businessman and the former Florida governor competed for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. Trump also had criticized other members of the Bush clan, including George W. Bush over starting wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A friend gave Bush a clock that counted down the time remaining in Trump's first term that she kept at her bedside.

Barbara Bush died in April 2018 at the age of 92.

FILE- This April 18, 2009 file photo shows former first lady Barbara Bush during the third inning of a Major League Baseball game in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

AP