President Donald Trump has tweeted out his reaction to Bernie Sanders ending his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.

"Bernie Sanders is OUT!" Trump tweeted shortly after Sanders dropped out of the race. "Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!"

During a live statement streamed online, the Vermont Senator addressed his supporters and called out Trump.

"Together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump. The most dangerous president in modern American history," Sanders said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will now likely become the Democratic nominee to face Trump in November.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 presidential campaign

RELATED: Trump shakes up press team as White House deals with virus

In his remarks, Sanders notably did not go as far as to provide an endorsement to the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

"I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man. I will work with him to move our progressive ideas forward," Sanders said

Sanders added that he will keep his name on the ballot in future primary states and plans to continue to amass delegates ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, talks before a Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

AP