President Trump has named U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows his chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who had been acting in the role.

Trump said Friday on Twitter that the Republican congressman from North Carolina will become his White House Chief of Staff.

Announcing the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets, Trump said Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland. The president also thanked Mulvaney "for having served the administration so well."

The long-rumored move makes Meadows, who announced he was not seeking reelection, effectively Trump’s fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017.

