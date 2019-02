WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump gave his second State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night, but many watching from home were also concerned about the president's tie.

The president’s red tie was slightly askew for much of the speech and it lit up social media.

Some made comparisons to Dilbert, while others just tweeted he should fix it.

By 9:15, someone had already made a Twitter account in the tie's honor..

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AP