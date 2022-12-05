Amway to cease operations in Russia starting July 1

This comes after the company's announcement in March that operations would be suspended in Russia as the country's war on Ukraine continues.

ADA, Michigan — About four months after Amway announced it put a pause on operations in Russia as the conflict with Ukraine raged on, leaders of the global company say they're ceasing operations completely in Russia.

Starting July 1, Amway says it will begin winding down business in Russia, all while "providing support to those impacted by this decision."

"What makes this such a heartbreaking decision is our enduring belief in offering an economic opportunity, meant for everyone. After exploring all possible options, we have reached a point where economic, technological, organizational, and operational circumstances have made it impossible for us to operate in Russia," the company said in a statement on their website.

"Amway employees and ABOs in Russia have been a part of our family for 17 years and we are endlessly grateful to them for their dedication and for inspiring us with their entrepreneurial spirit."

This is the first time Amway has left a market they serve in the company's 63-year history.

According to Amway's website, the company's Russian branch had about 15 billion RUR in 2020, which equates to about $278,836,500, and has 524 jobs.

Amway is described as a Michigan-based multi-level marketing company that sells health and beauty products.

