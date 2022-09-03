Holland nonprofit founder on the ground in Poland, helping Ukrainians flee the country

Holland native Kim de Blecourt has helped get multiple families safely out of the country so far.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A West Michigan woman is on the front lines helping save the lives of Ukrainians right now.

Holland native Kim de Blecourt is on the ground in Poland, helping Ukrainians flee their war-torn country. When she started the nonprofit Nourished Hearts back in the early 2000s, she had no idea it would take her where she is today.

"We're a 501c3, working to keep Ukrainian children out of orphanages," says de Blecourt. "So we're trying to keep vulnerable families together."

That's what Nourished Hearts does on a normal basis. But with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they've shifted gears.

"We've been able to help one family get out of Ukraine and into Moldova," says de Blecourt. "We've been able to help another family, that actually stayed a couple nights here with us, get into Germany where they have family there."

de Blecourt has a heart for the country, having adopted a child from Ukraine.

But what made her go overseas now? A friend of hers is a member of the the Ukrainian military, fighting on the front lines.

"He asked me to take care of his family," she says. "And I told him that I would."

While most of the family made it to Michigan, an 18-year-old son got stuck in Poland. Now, de Blecourt is there keeping an eye on him.

"If history has taught us anything, it's taught us that staying silent, doing nothing only helps the bad guy, right?" says de Blecourt. "Do what you can while you can."

She says back home, people can help the effort too. Funding reputable organizations is one of the best ways while getting actual supplies to the area remains difficult.

"There's always the big ones like Samaritan's Purse, I've already seen evidence of them being here," she says. "And the American Red Cross."

She believes no amount of help is too small.

"I'm just an average Holland woman, actually," says de Blecourt. "I came over here without any connections without any plans. And I really feel like my presence here is making a difference."

