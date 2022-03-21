Leaders from about 10 different clergies and faiths in West Michigan joined the service.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A special interfaith service was held at a downtown Grand Rapids church to pray for peace in Ukraine on Monday.

As one of the oldest churches in Grand Rapids, St. Mark's Episcopal Church has heard many prayers for peace.

"This space, finished in 1848, has hosted prayers for how many wars and conflicts over the years, even the Civil War," Father Christian Brocato says.

Monday night's service called for an end to the war in Ukraine. The last event Father Brocato could recall was held during the Vietnam War.

"We hope we can make a little bit of a difference, if not on the global stage, but maybe within our own hearts," he says.

For those in the pews with Ukrainian flags and song books, it's a way to come together and hear new voices.

"It takes a tragedy to bring people together," says Stephen Bell of Grand Rapids. "I feel like its the least we can do. It's a place that's so far away."

There were 10 other clergy and faith leaders at the services, including the Imam from the Islamic center on Burton Street. He read prayers from Muslim scripture, and prayers from Hindu, Buddhist and Christian scripture were read as well.

"It's a sharing of souls," says Carol Kooistra of Grand Rapids. "It's a deep feeling of meeting each other on a special level."

The service was also an opportunity to collect donations for Ukrainian humanitarian relief.

"People are really suffering," Father Brocato says. "We need to do whatever we can to prevent the loss of life and so much destruction."

For those who didn't make it to the service but still want to help, St. Mark's is collecting donations by check to donate to UNICEF or another similar organization.

