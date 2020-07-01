United States officials are braced for Iran to respond to the killing of its most powerful general. They're noting heightened levels of military readiness in the country and preparing for a possible “tit-for-tat” attempt on the life of an American military commander, so the U.S. is reinforcing its positions in the region.

President Donald Trump ordered the Jan. 2 strike against Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, after the death of an American contractor in Iraq.

Now, U.S. officials believe the next steps by America's longtime foe will determine the ultimate course of the latest crisis.

One official said the U.S. anticipated a “major” attack of some type within the next day or two, according to the Associated Press. But American intelligence reportedly is not certain whether Iran's current moves are a sign it is simply bolstering its defenses or preparing for an offensive strike.

In Iraq, the U.S. has reportedly ceased training Iraqi forces to focus on force protection. Worldwide, U.S. commanders are being given the choice of whether to increase security at their military installations.

There has been speculation as well that Iran's response could come in the form of a cyber attack.

The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Tuesday threatened to “set ablaze” places supported by the United States over the killing of Soleimani.

Hossein Salami made the comments on Tuesday in the city of Kerman, in front of a casket bearing Soleimani's remains. His threat sparked cries of “Death to Israel!” from the gathered crowd.

Salami's comments echoed those made by other Iranian officials in recent days including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Esmail Ghaani, the man who is replacing Soleimani. Soleimani's daughter also made verbal threats to the families of U.S. servicemembers in the region.



Soleimani will be buried later in the day in Kerman, his hometown in southeastern Iran.

TEGNA Staff contributed to this report.