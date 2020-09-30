VERIFY: Live fact-checking the first presidential debate

Our VERIFY researchers are fact-checking what President Trump and Joe Biden are saying during the first presidential debate.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are facing off tonight in Cleveland for the first presidential debate. The 90-minute debate is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can watch the debate live in the video player above.

Our VERIFY researchers are working to fact-check the claims and statements both nominees are making in real-time. Refresh this story for updates.

CLAIM: Joe Biden said “[President Trump is] in the Supreme Court now trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, which will strip 20 million people from having health insurance now.”

This claim is true. Both the The Urban Institute and the Kaiser Family Foundation estimate that the Affordable Care Act currently covers 20 million people who would otherwise be uninsured. The Urban Institute estimates those 20 million people would immediately be uninsured if the ACA were repealed. Both reports say that the passing of a separate insurance plan could offset those numbers, but as of the writing of this article, no replacement bill for the ACA had been passed.

CLAIM: Vice President Biden claimed 10 million people lost health insurance because of the recession.

That is mostly true. According to a report from the Economic Policy Institute, 12 million Americans may have lost health insurance since February. That is based on the fact that most U.S. workers rely on an employer for insurance. When the COVID-19 crisis hit, millions of people lost their jobs. But the Economic Policy Institute has not calculated yet how many of those laid off workers were able to get on public assistance. So while millions lost employer provided insurance, some may have been able to find coverage from another source. Final numbers on how many people lost health insurance completely will not be available until next year.