Video shows Michigan police officer saving choking infant

Upon pulling up to the home, the officer was rushed by the family who were holding their three week old baby girl, who was not breathing. Ofc. Maciejewski calmly takes the baby in his arms and performs back thrusts in attempts to clear the baby’s air way. When doing so, the baby coughs up the obstruction, and begins to cry. The baby was then turned over to the Sterling Heights Fire Department who transported the baby to the hospital for evaluation. If it wasn’t for Ofc. Maciejewski’s quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different. Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family. Once again, the Sterling Heights Police Department strives to provide the best service to our citizens, especially when it matters most!