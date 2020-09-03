WASHINGTON — Pre-market trading on Wall Street Monday shows the three major indices may plummet at the opening bell. Asian stock markets plunged overnight after global oil prices nosedived on fears the global economy weakened by a virus outbreak might be awash in too much crude.

As of 1:30 a.m. ET, Dow Jones futures were down 1,229 points (4.77%). The S&P 500 was down 145 points (4.9%) and the Nasdaq was down 410 point (4.82%).

Tokyo's benchmark tumbled 6.2% Monday while Sydney fell 6.1%. Seoul sank 4.4% and Hong Kong lost 3.9%. Shares also sank in Middle East trading on Sunday.

The drop was triggered by a 25% fall in oil prices due to conflict between Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers over how much to cut output to prop up prices.

Markets already have been shaken by the potential impact of the virus outbreak that began in China and has disrupted travel and trade.

After losing more than 3,500 points in the final week of February, the Dow finished up slightly last week, buoyed by two days of gains of more than 1,100 points.

Since the start of the year, the Dow was down 9.6% before Monday's trading. The S&P 500 was down 8.3% for the year and the Nasdaq was down 4.5%.