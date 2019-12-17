WASHINGTON — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and J.Crew have announced a "safety recall" of about 900 units of J.Crew "Crewcuts" boy's stone-washed denim pants made in Pakistan. Small stones could be present in the pockets and waistband of these pants, the company says, which could pose a choking or aspiration hazard for children.

The recall applies to the boy's denim pants, sizes two and three. Look for style number J8406 and season FA19 on the care label which is sewn into the side seam, says J.Crew. Customers should look for the "crewcuts label" which is sewn into the waistband of the garment, where you'll find the size and country of origin for the garment.

Customers can also look for UPC codes 099105125419 and 099105125420 which are located on the price tag attached to the pants.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is instructing customers to take the recalled garments away from children immediately and remove the stones from the pockets or the internal waistband if found. This, they say, will keep children from possibly putting the stones in their mouth and choking on them.

