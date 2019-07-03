A worldwide recall has been issued for all lots of Life-Line Water, an additive for drinking water, after the Food and Drug Administration found that it was contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria that can be deadly to people in the hospital or with weak immune systems.

The FDA says drinking the water has the "remote probability of necessitating medical or surgical intervention to preclude or reverse permanent damage to a body structure or function."

The company has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall, the FDA said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the most serious infections of Pseudomonas aeruginosa usually happen to people in the hospital or to those with weakened immune systems. Infections of the blood, pneumonia, and infections following surgery can lead to severe illness and death in these people.

The CDC said healthy people can develop mild illnesses with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, especially with exposure to water, including ear infections and skin rashes. In some cases, extended-wear contact lens users can suffer eye infections.

Pseudomonas infections are generally treated with antibiotics, the CDC said, but it's more difficult to treat in hospital patients due to increasing antibiotic resistance.

The additive was distributed via the internet at sales@lifelinewater.com, the FDA said.

The product is packaged in 1-gallon bottles. The affected Life-Line Water recall includes all lots.