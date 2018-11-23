Talk about big-box retailing. Amazon is selling and shipping fresh, full-size Christmas trees this year.

Amazon said the Christmas trees, including Fraser firs and Norfolk Island pines, will be bound and shipped without water. Just watch for the 7-foot box on the doorstep.

Amazon said the trees will be sent within 10 days of being cut down and should survive the shipping just fine.

Some will qualify for Prime free shipping, and Amazon will offer preorders so shoppers can choose a delivery date.

The company sold trees shorter than 3 feet last year, and some other merchants sold bigger ones using its platform as a marketplace. But this is the first year Amazon is offering the larger trees itself.

“Given the popularity among customers, we increased the assortment,” the company said.

A 6-to-7-foot Fraser fir costs $109.99 and ships free with Prime.

In 2016 across the U.S., 27.4 million real Christmas trees were sold. The most popular varieties were Noble and Fraser firs, and consumers reported spending an average of $74.70 for a tree.

Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are the top five states for Christmas tree production each year.

Christmas tree delivery is nothing new. But Amazon has a history of shaking up shopping habits. It changed how people buy books, diapers and many other goods. It recently expanded the selection of live plants it sells, including potted succulents and orchids.

So, will people buy a Christmas tree sight unseen from Amazon?

Tim O’Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association, said picking out a tree and hauling it back home is part of the fun for families.

The association estimates that only about 1 to 2 percent of the real Christmas trees purchased last year were bought online, mostly from growers' own sites.

“It’s so small, it’s almost undetectable,” O’Connor said.

