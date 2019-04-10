The White House may send a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as early as Friday, saying the Trump administration won't cooperate with the impeachment inquiry until the House conducts a full vote to authorize it. That's according to multiple outlets including the Associated Press and Axios.

Pelosi announced the launch of the inquiry last week without taking a full vote in the House. AP notes that formal step was taken before the impeachments of Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Trump allies have reportedly suggested that the administration has more latitude to ignore House requests until a formal vote is taken.

RELATED: Republicans silent, supportive over Trump's public call for foreign political help

RELATED: Texts show reactions to Trump demands on Ukraine

Pelosi sent a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., saying that House rules allow committees to conduct investigations.

"There is no requirement under the Constitution, under House Rules, or House precedent that the whole House vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry," Pelosi wrote.

American University history professor Allan Lichtman tells AP there is no clear procedure for launching an impeachment inquiry.

“There’s no specification in the Constitution in what does and does not constitute a more formal impeachment inquiry or investigation,” Lichtman said. “One can argue if they’re in an impeachment investigation, they’re in an impeachment.”

Axios reports White House lawyers were working Thursday on the language of the letter in case it does end up before a judge.