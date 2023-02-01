Who is Damar Hamlin? | Buffalo Bills safety collapses during game

The 24-year-old was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021.

WASHINGTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance. ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was given oxygen and receiving CPR on the field.

The game was temporarily suspended in the first quarter as stunned players and medical personnel gathered around Hamlin. The Bills later appeared to gather in prayer after the ambulance left.

Who is Damar Hamlin?

The 24-year-old Hamlin spent five years of college at Pitt -- his hometown -- and appeared in 48 games for the Pittsburg Panthers over that span. He was a second-team All-ACC performer as a senior, was voted a team captain and was picked to play in the Senior Bowl.

He was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021, played in 14 games as a rookie and then became a starter this year once Micah Hyde was lost for the season to injury.

Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks.

Monday's game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field slowly.