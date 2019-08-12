PENSACOLA, Fla. — An aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire in a classroom at the Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday morning, killing three people in an attack.

The FBI identified the shooter as Mohammed Alshamrani Saturday night.

Alshamrani was a member of the Saudi Air Force and an aviation student at the base, officials confirmed at a press conference Friday.

"I think there's obviously going to be a lot of questions about this individual being a foreign national, being a part of the Saudi Air Force — to be here training on our soil — to do this," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at the press conference. "The FBI is working with DOD … to answer those questions."

"One of the things that I talked to the president about is ... the government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for these victims," DeSantis said. "And I think that they're going to owe a debt here given that this was one of their individuals."

The shooter opened fire with a handgun in a classroom building on Friday morning. The base commander said weapons are not allowed to be carried around on the base, which will remain closed for the rest of the day. Only essential personnel will be allowed in.

The FBI asked anyone who had information about his activities to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

